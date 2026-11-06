Doosan Corp., a major supplier of core materials for high-tech electronics, is expanding its manufacturing footprint in China to boost production of copper-clad laminates — essential components used in advanced microchips, artificial intelligence servers and smartphones.

The company said Friday it signed an investment agreement with Changshu, a city in China's Jiangsu province, to build new copper-clad laminate (CCL) production lines near its existing factory.

The agreement was signed Thursday at Suzhou City Hall, with Suzhou Mayor Wang Wei, Doosan President Yoo Seung-woo and Kim In-wook, head of the company's Electronics Business Group, among those in attendance.

The project represents the Chinese portion of an investment plan worth approximately 970 billion won (about $670 million), announced by Doosan in September, including approximately 550 billion won earmarked for China.

Doosan plans to develop a 185,000-square-meter site near its existing Changshu factory, with investment scheduled to be carried out in stages through 2028.

The new production lines are expected to begin operating sequentially in the second half of 2028.

The company plans to build on its experience operating a CCL factory in Changshu since 2012, drawing on its existing workforce and infrastructure.

Changshu authorities have pledged to support the project through approvals, permits and administrative procedures needed for construction and future operations.

“Following our expansion in Gimje, North Jeolla Province, our plans in Changshu, China, are also proceeding smoothly and at a rapid pace,” Yoo said.

“Leveraging our unrivaled technological expertise and advanced production capabilities, we will deliver the volumes our customers need on time and firmly establish our leadership in the high-end CCL market,” he said.

The Chinese investment follows an agreement signed Oct. 27 with North Jeolla Province and Gimje to build a dedicated CCL production facility for optical modules, involving an investment of 399.2 billion won by 2028.

Doosan also announced plans in April to build a new factory in Thailand, advancing its strategy to establish a global CCL production network spanning Korea, China and Thailand.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



