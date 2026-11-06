Celebrity restaurateur and entrepreneur Paik Jong-won traded his usual role as a restaurant executive for that of a delivery rider, personally bringing pizzas to customers to promote a new menu item from his Paikboy Pizza chain.

In a video uploaded Thursday to his YouTube channel, “Paik Jong-won,” Paik spends a day working at a franchise location in South Chungcheong Province as part of his series “My Business, My Way 2.”

The visit was inspired by the franchise owner's efforts to personally deliver many orders placed through delivery apps, ensuring customers receive freshly baked pizzas while still warm.

Paik joined the deliveries on a motorcycle, surprising customers by bringing an additional pizza he had paid for himself and demonstrating how to finish the new menu item with cheese and crushed red pepper.

Several customers appeared startled by the unexpected visit, with some taking commemorative photographs with the restaurant entrepreneur.

Paik also kept a promise he made to firefighters he encountered along the way, telling them he would bring pizzas during their lunch break before arriving at their fire station with the food.

The firefighters expressed surprise both at his follow-through and at discovering who had made the delivery.

The featured product, Cheese Kick Yeoltan Bulgogi Pizza, reimagines Paikboy Pizza's signature freshly baked Yeoltan Bulgogi Pizza with shredded cheese, Grana Padano and crushed red pepper.

The combination brings together the savory flavor of Korean-style bulgogi, three varieties of cheese, including mozzarella, and a spicy finish.

The new pizza is available at Paikboy Pizza locations nationwide, with some stores excluded.

To mark its launch, the company is offering discounts through delivery platform Baedal Minjok, including 7,000 won off all menu items through Nov. 15 and an additional 3,000 won discount on the new pizza through Wednesday.

A company official said Paik personally joined deliveries to help franchise owners promote the new product while giving customers an unexpected experience.

“We hope this video sparks curiosity about the new combination of toppings and gives customers an opportunity to try the new pizza for themselves,” the official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.