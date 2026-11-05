Korean chip giant Samsung Electronics maintained its top position in the global DRAM market in the third quarter, followed by its domestic rival SK hynix, industry data showed Thursday.

Samsung Electronics accounted for 38 percent of the global DRAM market by revenue in the July-September period, down slightly from 39 percent three months earlier, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research.

SK hynix regained some of the market share it had lost earlier this year, with its share rising 3 percentage points from the previous quarter to 29 percent.

U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology ranked third with a 21 percent share, followed by China's ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) at 9 percent.

Counterpoint Research projected that CXMT's market share could decline further as supplies of premium fourth-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM4) chips by Korean chipmakers begin in the fourth quarter.