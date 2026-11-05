A sixth labor union is being formed at Samsung Electronics, labor officials said Thursday, following reported internal divisions among existing union members.

According to the tech giant's largest labor union, which has a membership largely comprising employees in the company's lucrative semiconductor division, an application to establish a union was filed with the labor ministry the previous day.

The largest union said the proposed union is being pursued by former and current leaders of the second-largest union representing workers in the device experience division, which oversees its consumer electronics and mobile device businesses.

A labor official, who asked not to be named, said internal disputes between the smaller union's former and current leadership had intensified, possibly prompting efforts to establish a separate group.

The smaller union, however, denied the allegations, saying the planned launch of the sixth union has no connection to internal disputes.

The proposed union is expected to focus on employees in the device experience division, although its organizational structure and scope of activities have yet to be confirmed.