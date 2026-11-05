Nexen Tire expands winter lineup with new model optimized for ice
Summary
Nexen Tire launched the Winguard ice3 in Korea on Wednesday, adding a winter tire designed for icy roads to its lineup. The tire has the Ice Grip marking for meeting braking performance standards on ice and uses a specialized rubber compound and wider tread profile to support traction in low temperatures. Nexen Tire now offers three winter tire options, alongside the all-weather N’BLUE 4Season 2. The company is also developing winter tires at its testing center in Finland.
Key Facts
- The Winguard ice3 is aimed particularly at drivers who travel through areas prone to ice or drive when temperatures are low.
- The Winguard Sport 2 is designed for cleared urban roads and highways, combining snow traction with steering stability on dry and wet surfaces and high-speed driving performance.
- The Winguard Sport 2 uses low-temperature-resistant polymers and highly dispersed silica in its compound, while V-shaped grooves channel rainwater and melting snow.
- Nexen Tire opened the Purple Snow Ivalo Center in Ivalo, Finland, in February, with dedicated snow-handling and snow-flat test tracks.
- The N’BLUE 4Season 2, introduced in Korea this year, carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification for winter driving.
Nexen Tire is expanding its winter tire lineup with a new model designed specifically for icy roads, targeting drivers who face treacherous conditions during early-morning and nighttime travel.
The company said Wednesday it had launched the Winguard ice3 in Korea, adding an ice-focused option to its existing winter tire offerings.
The new tire has earned the Ice Grip marking, a certification awarded to products that meet braking performance standards on icy surfaces. It is designed to maintain flexibility and traction in low temperatures through a specialized rubber compound, while its wider tread profile increases contact with the road.
The product is aimed particularly at motorists who frequently drive through areas prone to icy conditions or travel during hours when temperatures are low and roads are more likely to freeze.
With the launch, Nexen Tire now offers three winter tire options: the Winguard ice3, Winguard Sport 2 and Winguard Sport 2 SUV.
The Winguard Sport 2 models are designed primarily for drivers who travel on cleared urban roads and highways. The standard version combines snow traction with steering stability on dry and wet surfaces, as well as high-speed driving performance.
Its compound incorporates low-temperature-resistant polymers and highly dispersed silica, while V-shaped grooves help channel away rainwater and melting snow. The SUV version is tailored to the characteristics of sport utility vehicles.
For drivers seeking year-round convenience, the company also offers the N'BLUE 4Season 2, an all-weather tire introduced in Korea this year. The product carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification, indicating its suitability for winter driving.
Nexen Tire is also investing in winter tire research and development. In February, it opened the Purple Snow Ivalo Center in Ivalo, Finland, near the Arctic Circle, featuring dedicated snow-handling and snow-flat test tracks.
A company official said, “With this launch, drivers have a wider range of products to choose from depending on winter driving conditions and vehicle types.”
The official added that the company would continue strengthening its winter tire research and development capabilities through its Finnish testing center.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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