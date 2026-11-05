Nexen Tire is expanding its winter tire lineup with a new model designed specifically for icy roads, targeting drivers who face treacherous conditions during early-morning and nighttime travel.

The company said Wednesday it had launched the Winguard ice3 in Korea, adding an ice-focused option to its existing winter tire offerings.

The new tire has earned the Ice Grip marking, a certification awarded to products that meet braking performance standards on icy surfaces. It is designed to maintain flexibility and traction in low temperatures through a specialized rubber compound, while its wider tread profile increases contact with the road.

The product is aimed particularly at motorists who frequently drive through areas prone to icy conditions or travel during hours when temperatures are low and roads are more likely to freeze.

With the launch, Nexen Tire now offers three winter tire options: the Winguard ice3, Winguard Sport 2 and Winguard Sport 2 SUV.

The Winguard Sport 2 models are designed primarily for drivers who travel on cleared urban roads and highways. The standard version combines snow traction with steering stability on dry and wet surfaces, as well as high-speed driving performance.

Its compound incorporates low-temperature-resistant polymers and highly dispersed silica, while V-shaped grooves help channel away rainwater and melting snow. The SUV version is tailored to the characteristics of sport utility vehicles.

For drivers seeking year-round convenience, the company also offers the N'BLUE 4Season 2, an all-weather tire introduced in Korea this year. The product carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification, indicating its suitability for winter driving.

Nexen Tire is also investing in winter tire research and development. In February, it opened the Purple Snow Ivalo Center in Ivalo, Finland, near the Arctic Circle, featuring dedicated snow-handling and snow-flat test tracks.

A company official said, “With this launch, drivers have a wider range of products to choose from depending on winter driving conditions and vehicle types.”

The official added that the company would continue strengthening its winter tire research and development capabilities through its Finnish testing center.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.