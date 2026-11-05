KT launched an online consulting platform designed to help businesses move from artificial intelligence ambitions (AI) to practical implementation, offering tailored technology recommendations, industry strategies and access to experts.

The telecommunications company said Thursday it had opened the KT AX Biz Portal, a specialized platform that brings together information and services for companies exploring AI transformation (AX).

Although businesses increasingly recognize the need to adopt AI, many struggle to determine which technologies and solutions best fit their operations, KT said. The new portal aims to simplify that process, covering everything from strategy development and solution selection to implementation examples and professional consultations.

Users can explore AX strategies and solutions by industry and business task, as well as guidance for different stages of adoption, including discovery, pilot projects, expansion and optimization.

One of the platform's central features is an AX Solution Consultant, which assesses a company's digital transformation needs through six questions covering areas such as data utilization and business process innovation.

Based on the responses, the service generates a report recommending suitable approaches and technologies, including customer service improvements, data utilization strategies and AI service development.

The portal also provides information on KT's technology offerings, including Token Factory, Agentic On and NPU LLM Station, covering areas ranging from infrastructure and data management to AI agents and operational support.

Companies can also request consultations with experts from KT and its domestic and international technology partners.

KT said it plans to develop the platform beyond an information portal into a service that helps businesses design transformation strategies and carry projects through implementation and expansion.

“Many companies recognize the need for AX but struggle with where to begin,” said Park Sang-won, executive vice president and head of KT's AX Business Division.

“KT's AX Biz Portal will go beyond being a place to obtain information and serve as a digital consultant that makes it easy for companies to find AX strategies and solutions tailored to their own business environments."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.