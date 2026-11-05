Korean Air has won top honors in three categories at the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, ranking first for Best Business & First Class, Best Inflight Food and Best Cabin Crew.

The annual awards recognize excellence across various travel sectors. Nominees are selected by a panel of experts before being put to a public vote by USA Today readers. This marks the first time Korean Air has claimed the top spot in all three major airline categories.

In the Best Business & First Class category, Korean Air was recognized for upgrades to its premium cabin facilities and amenities. Its Prestige (Business) Class features Prestige Suites 2.0, equipped with fully lie-flat seats and upgraded inflight entertainment systems. First Class passengers are offered loungewear and bedding developed in collaboration with luxury brands, while both premium cabins provide high-end amenity kits.

The airline's inflight dining was recognized in the Best Inflight Food category. Its premium service features multi-course meals and a curated selection of beverages and wines. Across its network, the airline also offers updated interpretations of traditional Korean cuisine, alongside a meal preorder service and a wider selection of snacks for passengers on long-haul economy flights.

Korean Air's cabin crew received top honors for service consistency across all cabin classes. Ahead of its planned integration with Asiana Airlines in December, the airline has reviewed its cabin service procedures and standardized safety training protocols. It plans to maintain service quality following the integration through systematic crew training programs.