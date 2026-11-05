Hyundai Motor and Kia have received international certification for the process they use to develop their own automotive semiconductors, the companies said Thursday.

The carmakers held a ceremony Wednesday at Pangyo Tech One, their office complex in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, a tech hub just south of Seoul, to receive the certification from TUV Rheinland, a German testing and certification company.

It confirms that their chip development process and functional safety management system comply with an international standard based on the rules of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Functional safety refers to designing electronic systems so that a vehicle stays safe even when a component fails.

Since 2025, the two automakers have run their own standard process tailored to developing automotive system-on-chip products, semiconductors that integrate multiple functions on a single chip.

TUV Rheinland reviewed the companies’ entire development framework, including process definitions, each team’s roles and responsibilities, standard deliverables, templates, guidelines and checklists. It focused on whether the process stays consistent from setting development goals through design, implementation and verification, and whether its configuration and change management systems meet ISO requirements.

The certifier concluded that system, hardware and software development are closely linked within the process, with clearly defined criteria and deliverables at each stage, according to the companies. It also found that the process can catch potential errors early and carries safety requirements consistently through to the final product.

Hyundai Motor and Kia said they plan to apply the standard process across all of their semiconductor development to strengthen safety and reliability.

“We are pleased to have objectively confirmed that our semiconductor development process meets global standards,” said Yoo Ji-han, executive vice president in charge of the software-defined vehicle platform at Hyundai Motor and Kia.

“We will focus all our capabilities on developing automotive semiconductors that can lead the future mobility market.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.