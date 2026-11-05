Coupang is using its lobbying network in Washington to portray Korea’s enforcement of domestic laws as discrimination against American businesses, according to a ruling party lawmaker, who said Seoul’s sanctions on the e-commerce firm are based on the firm’s obvious misconduct, not its nationality.

"Claims that Korea is discriminating against an American company are not based on the facts, and they are a narrative created by Coupang's lobbying in the United States,” Rep. Min Byoung-dug from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) told The Korea Times during an interview on Thursday.

"We must distinguish the position of Washington from the voice Coupang has bought through lobbying."

He argued that allegations of anti-U.S. bias distort Korea’s enforcement record and risk turning a domestic competition law dispute into a bilateral trade issue.

The second-term lawmaker urged the government to stand firm on the principle that companies operating in Korea must be subject to the same legal standards, regardless of where they are headquartered or listed.

His comments offer a contrasting perspective to concerns expressed by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.

In July, the committee issued a report accusing the Korean government of discriminatory treatment against Coupang, and expressed concerns that authorities here slap excessive investigations and penalties on the U.S.-listed firm.

The criticism came shortly after Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission imposed a record 624.7 billion won ($451 million) fine on the e-commerce giant over a data breach incident last year.

A U.S. lawmaker also recently introduced legislation that would block foreign officials’ entry into the U.S. when they are accused of using their influence to discriminate against American firms, citing the case of Coupang.

The controversy further strained bilateral relations in October when U.S. visa applications by Rep. Jung Chung-rae of the DPK and the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee Chairman Jin Sung-joon had been delayed or denied.

The issue fueled concerns that the dispute over Coupang could extend beyond corporate and regulatory matters and become a source of diplomatic friction between Seoul and Washington.

Min, however, argued that such a concern from Washington should be viewed in the context of Coupang’s lobbying activities in the U.S., rather than accepted as evidence of discriminatory enforcement by Korean authorities.

According to the lawmaker, Coupang Inc., the U.S.-listed parent firm of its Korean operating subsidiary, spent $10.75 million on lobbying during the five years that followed its U.S. stock market listing in 2021, while increasing the number of lobbyists working on its behalf from four to 32 during the period.

Min also cited the company's hiring of a lobbying firm founded by an individual with longstanding ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as disclosures concerning advisory fees that U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer received from Coupang before taking office. Greer received a $10,000 advisory fee from the e-commerce firm in May 2024 while serving as a partner at King & Spalding.

At the heart of Min's argument is the claim that Korea applies competition laws according to corporate conduct, not nationality. He pointed to the Fair Trade Commission's 2020 decision to fine Naver 26.7 billion won over allegations that the country's largest internet portal manipulated its shopping and video search algorithms to favor its own services. Naver is Korea’s homegrown portal operator.

Min said the case illustrates that domestic companies face equal regulatory scrutiny and can pursue the same legal remedies available to foreign companies.

He also cited enforcement actions involving domestic platform giants, such as Baedal Minjok, saying the competition watchdog has confirmed that it applies the same standards to Korean and foreign businesses.

He further argued that Korea's enforcement approach is consistent with the principles of U.S. competition policy. The U.S. has itself taken action against major technology companies over conduct involving market dominance, he noted.

Min said a 2024 federal court ruling that Google illegally maintained a monopoly through anticompetitive conduct, as well as the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against Amazon, back up his argument. He also cited a $2.5 billion settlement involving Amazon over allegations of deceptive Prime subscription practices and barriers to cancellation.

"It is difficult to argue that Korea is discriminating against an American company by regulating conduct that the U.S. itself treats as unlawful in its own market," he said.

The lawmaker also stressed that Coupang's business is closely tied to Korea, regardless of its U.S. listing. The company directly employs about 87,000 people in Korea, while the overwhelming majority of its sales and consumer base are concentrated in the country.

Applying Korean law to business activities conducted in the Korean market is consistent with international practice, Min said. A company's place of incorporation or stock market listing should not exempt it from the rules governing its operations.

For the Korean government, the key is to prevent the dispute from becoming a bargaining chip in bilateral trade negotiations.

"Law enforcement must be kept separate from trade negotiations," he said. "These measures cannot be exchanged for concessions in tariff negotiations or investment discussions. If the government backs down, the rule of law itself becomes a bargaining chip."



