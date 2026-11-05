Korean direct marketing company Atomy ranked first in the small and medium-sized business category of Great Place to Work's (GPTW) 2026 Best Workplaces in Asia list, recognition that the company attributes to its management philosophy centered on employee trust and autonomy.

The global network marketing company, which now operates in 27 countries, said it was the first Korean company to top the category, moving up from third place last year. The latest assessment covered its operations in Korea, China, the Philippines, Cambodia and Indonesia, up from three countries in the previous evaluation.

The ranking is based on employees' assessments of their workplaces, covering trust in management, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. According to Atomy, this year's regional assessment drew on more than 3.8 million employee survey responses from across Asia.

The recognition follows Atomy's second-place finish in the 2026 Best Workplaces in Korea ranking in February, up from fifth place a year earlier. It marked the company's sixth consecutive appearance on the domestic list.

At Atomy Park, the company's headquarters in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, its employee-friendly approach is reflected in the workplace design. Slides and swings are installed inside, while trampolines, table tennis tables and a miniature basketball court share space with desks. A swimming pool is another prominent feature. Atomy Park's slogan, according to the company, is "work only after you are done playing."

Chairman Park Han-gill describes the concept as an office inside a gym. But his explanation of leadership places greater emphasis on employee autonomy than on recreational facilities.

“A CEO is someone who creates a playing field where employees can run freely,” Park said.

Atomy, established in 2009, said it operates without a conventional organizational hierarchy because employees organize around tasks, with leadership going to the person best suited to the job rather than whoever holds the highest rank. Calling themselves an "amoeba organization," the company shares morale-boosting sayings like "Atomy has no foot soldiers. Whoever takes on the matter becomes a final decision-maker," with its employees.

Every employee receives a corporate credit card. Overseas business trips require an application but no separate approval, while the accounting department processes spending decisions made by the employees responsible. The company says this freedom comes with zero tolerance for misconduct.

Employees are encouraged to challenge ideas regardless of rank, including those of the chairman. The goal, the company says, is to keep discussions going until participants persuade others or are persuaded themselves.

Park links this workplace freedom to a broader principle: people should be treated as an “ultimate goal in themselves, never as instruments for generating profit.” He illustrates the distinction through what he calls the “dairy cow and baby” philosophies. A farmer cares for a cow to obtain more milk, but a mother cares for her baby not to gain something in return, but simply because the child matters.

Employees, he argues, should receive the latter kind of consideration.

"I challenge what conventional management textbooks teach us. In management studies, they say that value is created by combining the '4M' — man, machine, material and method. I do not agree with treating people as a means of generating profit, like machines or materials. I believe that humans should be excluded from the 4M," Park said.

The philosophy extends to Atomy's employees, consumers and suppliers. The company defines success differently for each group: fulfilling lives for employees, stable growth for suppliers and high-quality products at affordable prices.

For Park, this people-centered approach is not confined to the workplace. It also shapes how Atomy deals with its customers, particularly when their interests conflict with those of the company.