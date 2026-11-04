Seven Luck casino introduces 24-hour AI phone service in 4 languages

State-run casino operator Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has introduced a 24-hour artificial intelligence (AI) telephone service at its Gangnam Coex branch, offering automated support in four languages — Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese — to streamline customer inquiries.

The state-run casino operator said the AI call bot is the first system of its kind introduced in the industry and is designed to handle routine inquiries around the clock.

Customers calling the branch can listen to an introductory message before asking questions in Korean or one of the three foreign languages, with the system responding in the language used.

The AI service provides information about the casino's location, operating hours, parking facilities and admission requirements.

Calls involving reservation checks or more detailed consultations are transferred to the appropriate staff members.

GKL said it built a database of frequently asked questions during a trial operation conducted from June through September, using common customer inquiries to develop the system's responses.

The company said the introduction is part of its efforts to improve customer convenience through artificial intelligence and expand the use of AI services in its operations.

"We will continue to introduce excellent AI services, such as the AI call bot, to minimize customer inconvenience," said Yoon Doo-hyun, president of GKL.

"As a public corporation, GKL will take the lead in implementing the government's AI transformation policy and make a leap forward as a world-class premium urban tourism platform," Yoon said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



