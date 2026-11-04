Samsung TVs top Consumer Reports rankings across screen sizes

Samsung Electronics ranked first across all TV screen-size categories, from models measuring 70 inches or larger to compact 32-inch sets, in Consumer Reports' rankings, industry sources said Wednesday.

The U.S. consumer testing organization evaluated 358 television models in its 2026 report, released last month, assessing key features such as resolution, support for streaming services and voice recognition, they said.

Samsung's QD-OLED TV, the QN65S95H, topped the overall best-TV category with a score of 91 points.

Consumer Reports described the model as "one of the best TVs consumers can buy today," praising its picture quality and improved brightness compared with its predecessor.

The publication also highlighted the TV's support for refresh rates of up to 165 hertz and its 4.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos sound system, saying the model delivers strong performance in both picture and audio quality.

Its predecessor, the QN65S95F, also received positive reviews for offering strong picture quality, HDR performance and audio at a reasonable price.