Hyundai Motor to showcase hydrogen technologies at local expo

Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it will showcase its hydrogen technologies at a local industry expo this week as it seeks to expand cooperation with global companies.

The group will present technologies for hydrogen production, hydrogen-powered mobility solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles and rail transport, as well as plans for developing a hydrogen ecosystem at the World Hydrogen Expo 2026, which runs through Friday in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, it said in a statement.

The exhibits will include its proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolysis plant technology and a Waste-to-Hydrogen (W2H) model that produces hydrogen from waste, the group said.

The group will also showcase a range of hydrogen-powered mobility solutions, including the 2027 NEXO SUV, commercial vehicles and rail applications.

It will unveil a fuel cell system designed for greater durability in long-distance commercial transport, marking its first public presentation of the technology.

For rail transport, the group will display a model of a hydrogen-powered locomotive and a flat-type fuel cell module to demonstrate the potential for reducing carbon emissions in large-scale transport.

At the annual event, Hyundai Motor Group and other major hydrogen companies are expected to discuss ways to boost investment in hydrogen projects and strengthen industry cooperation.

"We will identify various applications for hydrogen based on our production capabilities and provide solutions optimized across the entire value chain to turn them into tangible business opportunities," a Hyundai official said.