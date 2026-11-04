DaouKiwoom-CJ consortium to sign deal to acquire JoongAng Ilbo this week
Summary
The DaouKiwoom-CJ consortium will sign an agreement Thursday in South Korea to buy 520 billion won worth of new shares in JoongAng Ilbo, making it the newspaper publisher’s largest shareholder. Daou Technology, CJ, Shinsegae and Saramin will contribute 36.5 percent, 35.7 percent, 14.1 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively. JoongAng Ilbo will use the proceeds to improve its financial health and address debt risks. The consortium said it would retain all current employees and guarantee press freedom and editorial independence.
Key Facts
- JoongAng Ilbo entered a debt workout program led by Hana Bank and other lenders in July amid liquidity problems at its parent, JoongAng Group.
- The share sale proceeds will go to JoongAng Ilbo, rather than to existing shareholders.
- The consortium said it plans to provide a stable working environment without layoffs.
- JoongAng Ilbo President Park Chang-hee said the company would work to normalize its business while protecting creditors’ and investors’ rights.
A consortium comprising CJ, Shinsegae and two other companies will sign a deal Thursday to acquire debt-laden South Korean newspaper publisher JoongAng Ilbo, the company said Wednesday.
Under the deal, the DaouKiwoom-CJ consortium will purchase 520 billion won ($388 million) worth of new shares in JoongAng Ilbo, with Daou Technology, CJ, Shinsegae and Saramin contributing 36.5 percent, 35.7 percent, 14.1 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively.
The agreement, set to be signed Thursday, would make the consortium JoongAng Ilbo's largest shareholder.
In July, JoongAng Ilbo entered a debt workout program led by its main creditor, Hana Bank, and other lenders amid liquidity problems at its parent, JoongAng Group.
JoongAng Ilbo said it will receive all proceeds from the share sale and use the funds to improve its financial health and address risks associated with its debt.
The consortium said it plans to retain all current employees and provide a stable working environment without layoffs.
JoongAng Ilbo also said the consortium pledged to guarantee press freedom and editorial independence.
"We will make efforts to promptly normalize business while faithfully protecting the rights of creditors and investors," Park Chang-hee, president of JoongAng Ilbo, said. "If the new governance structure takes root, we will elevate the competitiveness of our content and our management efficiency by another level."
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