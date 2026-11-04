Korean beauty company APR said Wednesday that its skin care brand Medicube is now being sold at all Shoppers Drug Mart stores, which is Canada’s largest drugstore chain. The move widens Medicube’s reach in North America.

The launch was completed last month at all of the chain’s roughly 1,300 stores across Canada, including those in Toronto and Vancouver. Shoppers Drug Mart is a key subsidiary of Loblaw, one of Canada’s largest retailers. It began as a small pharmacy in 1920 and now sells medicine, cosmetics, skin care and household goods.

Medicube offers 13 products at the chain. They include popular items already sold in North America, such as its Zero Pore Pad, PDRN Pink Peptide Ampoule, PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask and Deep Vita C Capsule Cream. PDRN, or polydeoxyribonucleotide, is an ingredient taken from fish DNA, usually salmon, and has become popular in Korean skin care. APR said it plans to add more products depending on local sales and market conditions.

The brand is also doing well online. As of the first week of November, six Medicube products, including the Zero Pore Pad, were among the top 100 bestsellers in Amazon Canada’s facial skin care category, the company said.

Medicube will also go on sale at Costco in Canada this month. It is already sold through major U.S. retailers.

The expansion comes as demand for K-beauty products grows in Canada. Sales of Korean beauty products in Canada rose 57 percent last year to $164 million, according to market research firm NielsenIQ.

“Through major local retailers including Shoppers Drug Mart, we are giving Canadian consumers more chances to see and buy Medicube products in person,” an APR official said.

“We will meet local demand during key shopping periods, including the year-end holiday season. We will also keep expanding our online and offline sales channels to build a stronger business in North America.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.