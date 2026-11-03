Youngone Group and the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) jointly hosted a welcome dinner for Bangladesh's finance minister and a Korea-Bangladesh economic cooperation meeting in Seoul, Monday, the two organizations said Tuesday.

The event was attended by Bangladesh's Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury; Prime Minister's Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Rehan Asif Asad; Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Investment and Capital Market Tanvir Shahriar Ghani; and Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division under the Ministry of Finance.

Toufiq Islam Shatil, Bangladesh's ambassador to Korea, and Qingfeng Zhang, director of the Asian Development Bank's Bangladesh Resident Mission, were also present.

Korean participants included Youngone Group Chairman Sung Ki-hak, who heads the Korea-Bangladesh Economic Cooperation Committee, and Vice Chairperson Sung Rae-eun, along with FKI Executive Vice Chairman Kim Chang-beom, Export-Import Bank of Korea President Hwang Ki-yeon, OCI Holdings Chairman Lee Woo-hyun, Hanjin President Cho Hyun-min and SK Gas CEO Yoon Byung-seok.

"Bangladesh is a valued business partner with which we have grown together over many years and a country with which we share a special relationship," Sung Rae-eun said. "Based on the trust we have built over the years, I hope this visit will promote exchanges between the business communities of the two countries and create new opportunities for cooperation."

The Bangladeshi delegation will remain in Korea until Friday and is scheduled to discuss economic and trade issues with senior government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance and Economy Minister Lee Hyoung-il, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Trade Minister Park Jung-sung.

The delegation also plans to meet with major Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, LG Electronics and Hanwha Ocean, and visit artificial intelligence companies such as LG AI Research and FuriosaAI.

Youngone Group, which co-hosted the event, entered Bangladesh in 1980 and has contributed to the growth of its garment industry, helping the country become the world's second-largest apparel exporter. The group said it would continue serving as a bridge for private-sector economic cooperation between the two countries.