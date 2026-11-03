Starting BYD Korea's Sealion 6 DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV, the first thing that stood out was the exceptional quietness of its cabin.

Driving through city streets and along highways, the SUV felt more like a mid-size luxury sedan than a family-oriented SUV. In the name Sealion 6 DM-i, DM-i stands for “Dual Mode-intelligent,” BYD’s proprietary plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) technology, which powers the vehicle's long-range drive.

Its cabin remained remarkably quiet at low speeds, when the electric motor does most of the work. Minor vibrations were barely noticeable, while the suspension softened the impact of speed bumps and uneven pavement. The result was a relaxed, composed ride that made long-distance driving less tiring.

On a roughly 100-kilometer round trip between Seoul and Paju, Gyeonggi Province, the SUV proved remarkably easy on the driver, with minimal fatigue and impressive fuel efficiency that exceeded expectations.

The Sealion 6 DM-i is not built to deliver the explosive acceleration or sharp handling of a performance electric vehicle (EV). Its appeal lies elsewhere: comfortable cruising, low running costs and the freedom to travel long distances without constantly searching for a charging station.

BYD Korea claims a combined driving range approaching 1,000 kilometers, making efficiency one of the SUV's strongest selling points.

Its 18.3-kilowatt-hour battery provides up to 70 kilometers of all-electric driving, enough to cover many daily commutes without using gasoline. When the battery charge falls below 25 percent, the gasoline engine can generate electricity to sustain operation.

That flexibility addresses one of the biggest inconveniences of owning a pure EV. Drivers can charge at home and use electric power for shorter trips, while relying on the hybrid system for longer journeys.

The powertrain pairs a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, producing 130 horsepower and 220 newton-meters of torque, with an electric motor. The SUV accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 8.3 seconds — a figure seen as fairly unremarkable — but this is still enough for customers who prioritize smooth, predictable progress over outright speed.

Pricing, however, may prove its most disruptive feature. Starting at 37.5 million won ($27,000), the Sealion 6 DM-i undercuts many plug-in hybrid rivals, which typically occupy price brackets above 60 million won. BYD's vertically integrated manufacturing, spanning batteries to finished vehicles, helps explain its ability to offer the SUV at such an aggressive price.

Seven airbags and driver-assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-departure prevention and rear cross-traffic alerts, come standard.

For buyers seeking the refinement of a quiet sedan, the flexibility of a hybrid and the range for extended road trips, the Sealion 6 DM-i makes a compelling case — particularly at a price that puts plug-in hybrid ownership within reach of a much wider market.