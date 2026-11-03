Domestic sales of Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest Galaxy Z foldable smartphone have increased following the launch of Apple Inc.'s first foldable iPhone, industry sources said Tuesday.

Sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in Korea rose about 20 percent in the week after the iPhone Duo's launch from the previous week, according to telecommunications industry sources.

The increase is believed to reflect consumer recognition of Samsung's hinge technology and product durability, as well as the user experience offered by its artificial intelligence (AI) features, they said.

The Galaxy Z8 series previously set a record for presales of Samsung smartphones in Korea, with 1.44 million units sold during its presale period in July.