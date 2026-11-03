LX Semicon names Na Joon-ho as new CEO

LX Semicon has named Na Joon-ho, executive vice president and head of strategy and marketing, as its next CEO as part of its regular executive reshuffle for 2027, the company said Tuesday.

At a board meeting earlier in the day, the company approved Na's appointment and the promotion of one new executive.

Na joined LX Semicon in 2001 after working at LG Semiconductor. Since then, he has held various positions, including head of driver IC development, the large-display development group and the TV and IT business division.

He has played a key role in developing display system semiconductors and expanding the company's business, with his technical expertise contributing to overall revenue growth.

Since 2024, Na has led the strategy and marketing division, overseeing marketing, sales, procurement and supply chain management for the company's display system semiconductor business and newer growth areas, including microcontroller units (MCUs) and thermal management substrates.

LX Semicon expects Na to strengthen its position in core markets, identify new growth opportunities and improve risk management amid rapidly changing technological and industrial conditions.

The company cited Na's market- and customer-oriented strategic insight, strong execution and business management capabilities as key factors behind his appointment.

He is expected to be formally appointed CEO following approval at the company's shareholders' meeting and a subsequent board meeting next year.

Separately, Kang Mun-seok, a professional researcher, was promoted to associate vice president.

“This reshuffle reflects our performance-based management principle,” an LX Semicon official said. “We will accelerate efforts to strengthen business competitiveness and secure future growth drivers by appointing talented individuals with the expertise and execution capabilities to lead organizational change and innovation.”