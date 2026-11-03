LG Energy Solution reported record quarterly sales and a 25.7 percent rise in operating profit for the third quarter, driven by growing North American energy storage system (ESS) shipments and stronger electric vehicle (EV) battery sales, the company said on Tuesday.

Sales rose 59 percent from a year earlier to 9.64 trillion won ($7.2 billion), while operating profit reached 756 billion won. Sales increased 27.6 percent from the previous quarter, and the operating profit margin stood at 7.8 percent.

The company said sales included 417 billion won in North American production incentives, reflecting higher shipments of batteries for ESS in the region.

Beyond ESS, sales benefited from increased shipments of high-voltage, mid-nickel pouch batteries for EVs and steady deliveries of 21- and 46-series cylindrical batteries. Operating profits were also supported by better factory utilization in Europe and easing fixed cost burdens as North American ESS production stabilized.

“Third-quarter sales increased 28 percent from the previous quarter, driven by a significant rise in ESS shipments and volume growth in both EV pouch and cylindrical batteries,” Lee Chang-sil, chief financial officer of LG Energy Solution, said.

“Operating profit reached 756 billion won, reflecting improved utilization at our Polish plant, continued cylindrical battery shipments and productivity gains at newly launched ESS production sites,” he added.

The stronger performance prompted LG Energy Solution to raise its full-year revenue growth target, including North American production incentives, to 35-40 percent from its previous forecast of growth in the midteens to 20 percent. It maintained plans for a mid-single-digit operating margin.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects sales to grow about 10 percent from the previous quarter, with ESS shipments projected to increase 40 percent. Shipments of cylindrical batteries and high-voltage, mid-nickel pouch batteries for European customers are expected to remain solid.

However, profitability is likely to weaken as third-quarter one-time benefits disappear and additional ESS capacity at its Honda joint venture brings initial fixed costs.

North American ESS orders offer longer-term visibility. LG Energy Solution said most supply volumes through 2028 were already committed based on currently planned capacity, with customer discussions increasingly focused on deliveries beyond that year.

The customers include utilities, grid operators, artificial intelligence (AI) data center companies and global technology firms. With projected customer demand exceeding available capacity, the company plans to prioritize strategically important projects when allocating future production.

During the third quarter, it secured its first direct-supply behind-the-meter battery storage project for a major technology customer. It also qualified as an Nvidia DSX Ready battery energy storage partner, potentially expanding opportunities tied to AI infrastructure.

To meet demand, LG Energy Solution plans to expand its North American ESS battery capacity to more than 70 gigawatt-hours by the end of 2027 by converting additional EV pouch battery lines and adding prismatic battery production lines.

The expansion comes alongside tighter spending controls. The company plans to cut capital expenditure by more than 40 percent this year and focus on improving utilization of existing facilities.

Financial pressures remain.

Its debt-to-equity ratio rose to 171 percent in the third quarter from 125 percent a year earlier, while its borrowings-to-equity ratio increased to 98 percent from 76 percent. The company said it would prioritize debt repayment with improved cash flow and pursue asset monetization to secure additional funding as it seeks to strengthen its balance sheet while maintaining operational efficiency.



