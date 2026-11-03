LG Chem revises licensing deal with US firm for obesity drug
Summary
LG Chem amended its exclusive license agreement with U.S.-based Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday for the development and commercialization of Bivamelagon, an investigational oral obesity treatment. The amendment raises the total contract value from $305 million to $855 million. LG Chem said it aims to expand global development efforts to accelerate patient access to treatments for rare obesity-related disorders.
Key Facts
- Bivamelagon is an investigational oral small-molecule melanocortin-4 receptor agonist.
- LG Chem has received $100 million from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with another $350 million in upfront payments scheduled through 2029.
- Rhythm CEO David Meeker said the program reflects the company’s confidence in Bivamelagon’s potential to benefit patients and create long-term shareholder value.
- LG Chem Life Sciences Company President Son Jee-woong said the company aims to expand global development efforts.
LG Chem, Korea's leading chemical company, said Tuesday it has amended an exclusive license agreement with the U.S.-based Rhythm Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of an obesity treatment.
The amendment covers Bivamelagon, an investigational oral small-molecule melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, increasing the total contract value from $305 million to $855 million, the company said in a press release.
LG Chem has already received $100 million from Rhythm, with an additional $350 million in upfront payments scheduled through 2029, it said.
"MC4R agonism has been shown to achieve a profound impact on patients living with hyperphagia and severe obesity associated with rare MC4R pathway diseases," Rhythm Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Meeker said in a separate press release.
"Our commitment to this program reflects our confidence in bivamelagon's potential to deliver meaningful benefits for patients and create substantial long-term value for shareholders."
LG Chem aims to accelerate patient access to an innovative treatment for rare obesity-related disorders by expanding global development efforts, Son Jee-woong, president of LG Chem's Life Sciences Company, said.
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