LG Chem, Korea's leading chemical company, said Tuesday it has amended an exclusive license agreement with the U.S.-based Rhythm Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of an obesity treatment.

The amendment covers Bivamelagon, an investigational oral small-molecule melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, increasing the total contract value from $305 million to $855 million, the company said in a press release.

LG Chem has already received $100 million from Rhythm, with an additional $350 million in upfront payments scheduled through 2029, it said.

"MC4R agonism has been shown to achieve a profound impact on patients living with hyperphagia and severe obesity associated with rare MC4R pathway diseases," Rhythm Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Meeker said in a separate press release.

"Our commitment to this program reflects our confidence in bivamelagon's potential to deliver meaningful benefits for patients and create substantial long-term value for shareholders."

LG Chem aims to accelerate patient access to an innovative treatment for rare obesity-related disorders by expanding global development efforts, Son Jee-woong, president of LG Chem's Life Sciences Company, said.