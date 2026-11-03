Korean Air will require all passengers traveling to the United States to submit an Ebola-related declaration confirming they have not visited or stayed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo within the previous 21 days, as part of new U.S. health measures.

The airline said Monday the requirement will take effect for flights departing at or after 1:59 p.m. Wednesday, following an administrative order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of Ebola from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The measure applies to all U.S.-bound routes and covers U.S. citizens, residents, airline crew members, visitors and passengers transiting through the United States en route to other countries.

Travelers who have visited Congo during the past 21 days will not be allowed to board U.S.-bound flights.

Even passengers who only changed planes at an airport in the country without leaving the airport will be considered to have traveled to Congo and face entry restrictions.

Passengers must complete and submit one declaration per person before checking in on their departure date, including infants and children.

Travelers unable to complete or sign the document themselves because of age, disability or other circumstances may have a parent, guardian or authorized adult representative complete it on their behalf.

The declaration can be submitted in paper or electronic form.

Passengers who leave Congo must spend 21 full days outside the country before becoming eligible to fly to the United States.

The requirement is scheduled to remain in effect through Dec. 19, according to Korean Air, which said it would provide further guidance if U.S. health authorities change their instructions.

A Korean Air official said, "This measure is mandatory under an administrative order issued by U.S. health authorities and requires the active cooperation of all passengers traveling to the United States."

The official added, "We will do our utmost to provide guidance so passengers can fully familiarize themselves with the requirements in advance and prepare for their journeys smoothly."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.















