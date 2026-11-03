Hanjin KAL's position as Korean Air's largest shareholder remains unsettled, as Korean Air cannot confirm whether Hoban Group has overtaken Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae, citing a lack of information on the scale of Hoban's latest share purchases in Hanjin KAL, the nation’s flag carrier said Tuesday.

“It has yet to be confirmed over whether Hoban’s stake in Hanjin KAL surpassed that of Cho, so Hanjin KAL will provide an update regarding specific details over the stake structure in a month in a regulatory filing,” a Korean Air official said. Hanjin KAL is the parent firm of Korean Air.

Hoban Group recently purchased additional shares in Hanjin KAL, prompting it to file a business combination report with the Fair Trade Commission after determining that its combined holdings had surpassed those of Cho and related parties.

However, the exact size of Hoban's latest purchases has not been disclosed, preventing confirmation of whether it has officially taken the top shareholder spot in Hanjin KAL.

Following a report on Hoban’s filing to the watchdog on Monday, Cho signed an agreement to purchase 325,000 additional common shares in Hanjin KAL for 37.05 billion won ($27.62 million) through an after-hours block trade between Dec. 3 and Jan. 1 next year. This will lift his combined holdings with related parties to 21.06 percent.

The competing purchases mark a new stage in a contest that has been building since 2022, when Hoban acquired shares previously held by private equity fund KCGI to become Hanjin KAL's second-largest shareholder. The group has since accumulated additional shares through its affiliates, steadily narrowing the gap with Cho.

As of July 10, Hoban held a 20.15 percent stake, compared with 20.57 percent held by Cho and related parties. The 0.42-percentage-point gap has since become the focus of attention, raising the possibility of Hoban’s acquisition of management rights in Hanjin KAL. Hoban has not publicly commented on such a scenario, saying that the stake increase is “only for simple investment purposes.”

The ownership contest, however, does not necessarily translate into an immediate threat to Cho's management control.

His side has backing from major shareholders, including Delta Air Lines, which holds 14.9 percent, and state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), with 10.58 percent. Combined with Cho's previously disclosed stake, the three holdings amount to 46.05 percent, giving his side a substantial voting base.

Even if Hoban's sustained accumulation of shares and latest regulatory filing have intensified speculation over its longer-term ambitions for management control in Hanjin KAL, the stakes extend beyond the ownership structure of Hanjin KAL, which holds a 26.05 percent stake in Korean Air.

The airline is now tasked with integrating Asiana's operations, reorganizing its low cost carrier portfolio and making substantial investment decisions to strengthen its competitiveness as a consolidated carrier. The integrated Korean Air will officially launch on Dec. 17.

Any prolonged uncertainty over the holding company's ownership structure could complicate the group's ability to maintain a stable governance framework. The role of major shareholders, particularly Delta and KDB, will also remain important in determining whether Cho can retain firm control within the airline group.

Industry officials argue there is only a small chance Hoban would be able to rapidly exercise management control due to the strong alliance between Cho and other shareholders.

“Cho's side currently has a solid bloc of friendly shareholders, making Hoban’s immediate threat to his management control unlikely in a near future,” an industry official said.

However, Hoban's continued accumulation of Hanjin KAL shares is a concern for the holding company as the group prepares to launch the integrated Korean Air and a consolidated low cost carrier, according to the official.

“KDB's eventual exit is another major variable, although it is too early to predict how the situation will unfold,” the official said.