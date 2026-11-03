Korea weighs tax incentives for EVs as Chinese rivals gain ground

Korea is weighing tax incentives for domestically produced electric vehicles (EVs) as Chinese rivals rapidly gain market share, fueling calls from automakers and lawmakers across party lines for government support to protect local production and jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il said the government would announce measures to strengthen the EV industry's competitiveness this month, following talks with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun on Monday.

Whether EVs should qualify for domestic production tax credits is expected to be a key focus of parliamentary debate over the government's tax reform plan.

Chinese-made passenger EVs accounted for 43.5 percent of new registrations in Korea from January to September, up 8.4 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile and Mobility Association and the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association. Registrations more than doubled to about 112,400 vehicles from 51,500 year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the share of domestically produced passenger EVs fell 6.2 percentage points to 48.7 percent, slipping below the 50 percent threshold for the first time.

Chinese automakers are stepping up their push into the Korean market, following BYD's entry last year and Zeekr's local sales launch this year.

Xpeng also appointed the first head of its new Korean unit on Tuesday, with former Volvo Car Korea executive Lee Man-sik set to take the post on Dec. 1. Chery Automobile and Great Wall Motor are also reportedly preparing to enter the market next year.

The competitive pressure has intensified demands to extend a domestic production tax credit to EVs.

The program, a key campaign pledge of President Lee Jae Myung, would provide tax credits based on production volumes to companies that manufacture and sell designated strategic products domestically. EVs were excluded from the government's tax reform proposal announced in August.

During parliamentary audits last month, lawmakers from both the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) urged the government to extend the tax credit to domestically produced EVs.

"The government stepped in to support our semiconductor industry when it was struggling. I believe we should provide support, including EV tax credits, to industries that are having difficulty competing with other countries and need a similar boost," Rep. Bae June-young of the PPP said during the audit.

Rep. Moon Jin-seog of the DPK also criticized the exclusion of EVs from the government's tax reform proposal, saying it appeared to be pushing domestic automakers "to the brink" as they compete with price-competitive Chinese manufacturers.

A total of 24 bills proposing to include EVs and other future mobility vehicles in the tax credit program have been introduced in the National Assembly. Seven more were submitted after the government unveiled its tax reform plan in August.

The issue is expected to be taken up by the National Assembly's tax subcommittee this month, ahead of a possible floor vote in December.

Meeting EV, autonomous-driving and parts industry executives on Monday, Lee signaled government engagement without committing to extending the credit.

“Regarding support through electric vehicle production tax credits, the government will actively participate in parliamentary discussions and engage in in-depth discussions on the matter,” he said.

He also said the government plans to announce a package of measures to strengthen the EV industry's competitiveness this month, incorporating industry feedback and support for autonomous driving technology and research and development of key components.