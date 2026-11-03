Dongwha Electrolyte is joining a major national research initiative to develop sodium-ion batteries, as Korea seeks to advance alternatives to lithium-based energy storage and strengthen its position in the next generation of battery technology.

The company, an affiliate of Dongwha Enterprise, said Tuesday that it would participate in the Market-Leading Next-Generation Secondary Battery Innovation Strategic Research Group, known as K-BIC, under the government's Global TOP Strategic Research Group support program.

The initiative has a total budget of 130 billion won ($95 million) and brings together major players from industry, academia, research institutions and government to overcome technical barriers, secure foundational technologies and build a collaborative research platform.

Dongwha Electrolyte is currently the only electrolyte manufacturer among the participating institutions, according to the company.

The company will join the second phase of a project aimed at developing low-cost, long-life, nonlithium secondary batteries, targeting sodium-ion technology with production costs below $50 per kilowatt-hour.

Research will expand beyond materials development to include battery cell development, commercial-scale manufacturing processes and safety verification, with an emphasis on practical demonstration.

Dongwha Electrolyte will focus on manufacturing and supplying standard electrolytes, identifying their critical quality characteristics and establishing quality standards.

The research project is led by the Korea Institute of Energy Research.

"By joining K-BIC, we will be able to secure sodium-ion battery materials technology ahead of market demand, reflecting the needs of the energy storage system industry, while establishing a market-oriented demonstration research framework," Dongwha Electrolyte co-CEO Kim Jong-hoon said.

He added, "By expanding our next-generation portfolio in preparation for future markets, we will further strengthen the business foundation of Dongwha Electrolyte."

The initiative is overseen by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Research Council of Science and Technology, with the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology coordinating the overall battery research program.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







