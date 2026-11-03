CJ ONE, a lifestyle membership program run by CJ OliveNetworks, is holding its November Wonder Week promotion with discounts at CJ CheilJedang’s online mall and the convenience store chain emart24, the company said Tuesday.

CJ ONE is the loyalty program of CJ Group, one of Korea’s largest conglomerates. Members earn and spend points across the group’s businesses and its partner brands.

The promotion runs until Nov. 10. It offers coupons for CJ The Market, the official online store of food giant CJ CheilJedang, and is tied to the store’s monthly sale event.

Members who sign up in the CJ ONE app by Thursday for a notice that the promotion has opened will get a random reward. It is either a CJ The Market credit coupon worth 1,000 won, 3,000 won or 10,000 won, or CJ ONE points.

From Nov. 6 -10, members will get a 20 percent discount coupon, worth up to 14,000 won ($10.50), for purchases of 70,000 won or more at CJ The Market. To receive it, members must agree to terms for a personalized service shared among partner companies. Members who use the coupon and earn CJ ONE points will get an additional 7,000 points back on Nov. 30.

Through Sunday, CJ ONE members also get an instant 50 percent discount, up to 5,000 won per purchase, on rice-based ready meals at emart24 stores. These include lunch boxes, gimbap rolls and triangle gimbap. Members must earn points with their membership barcode to qualify.

The company said the emart24 deal targets members of the MZ generation, which in Korea refers to Millennials and Gen Z. Many of them buy convenience store meals for quick, filling food.

CJ ONE launched its monthly Wonder Series promotions in July with partner brands such as bakery chain Tous les Jours and Mega MGC Coffee. The company said the series has drawn about 100,000 new members a month on average over about four months, and coupons have been downloaded more than 430,000 times.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.