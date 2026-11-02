SK Square plans $3.2 bil. shareholder payout from SK hynix dividends

SK Square Co., the parent company of SK hynix Inc., said Monday it plans to return at least 4.3 trillion won ($3.2 billion) to shareholders from dividend income generated by its stake in the world's second-largest memory chipmaker.

The planned shareholder payout comes as SK Square expects to receive more than 6.2 trillion won from SK hynix's cash dividend payments, based on the chipmaker's planned dividend pool of more than 30 trillion won for 2026.

The company plans to return at least 4.3 trillion won of the expected dividend income to shareholders.

It also pledged to return at least 60 percent of its ordinary dividend income to shareholders through 2028, as well as 100 percent of any special dividend income related to investment gains from Japan's Kioxia Corp.

SK hynix is a major investor in Kioxia, a Japanese NAND flash memory manufacturer, through a Korean-U.S.-Japanese consortium led by Bain Capital.

Details of the shareholder return plan will be finalized through the relevant procedures after the company's financial statements for the 2026 fiscal year are confirmed, SK Square said.

The latest plan represents a significant expansion of SK Square's existing shareholder return policy for 2026-2028.

Last week, SK hynix announced record high third-quarter revenue and operating profit, along with plans to return more than 100 trillion won to shareholders in 2026.



