Samsung tops global smartphone market in Q3 despite shipment decline
Summary
Samsung Electronics shipped 57.8 million smartphones worldwide in the July-September period, retaining its position as the largest vendor despite a 5 percent year-on-year decline. Its 22.7 percent share compared with Apple’s 22.2 percent, while global shipments fell 20 percent. Omdia attributed Samsung’s relative resilience to Galaxy A series sales and its diversified lineup; the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series also supported its premium segment.
Key Facts
- Omdia compiled the shipment data cited in the report.
- Apple shipped 56.5 million smartphones, unchanged from a year earlier.
- The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series launched in August.
- Omdia said Samsung responded to market demand with a diversified product lineup.
Samsung Electronics Co. retained its position as the world's largest smartphone vendor in the third quarter, supported by steady sales of its entry-level and midrange Galaxy A series, despite a sharp contraction in the overall market, industry data showed Monday.
The Korean tech giant shipped 57.8 million smartphones in the July-September period, down 5 percent from a year earlier, accounting for 22.7 percent of global shipments, according to data compiled by industry tracker Omdia.
Samsung's performance was relatively resilient compared with a 20 percent plunge in global smartphone shipments over the same period.
Omdia attributed Samsung's performance to solid sales of its Galaxy A series, saying the company responded to market demand with a diversified product lineup.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, launched in August, also helped strengthen Samsung's position in the premium segment.
Apple Inc. ranked second, shipping 56.5 million smartphones, unchanged from a year earlier, with a market share of around 22.2 percent.
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