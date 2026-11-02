LG Electronics CEO eyes 'caregiving' as next frontier for AI-powered homes

The chief of LG Electronics said on Monday that "caregiving" could become the next frontier for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services.

In a post on his LinkedIn account, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lyu Jae-cheol outlined the company's vision for AI-powered homes, saying they should go beyond simply adding AI features to connected devices.

"This is the direction envisioned by LG Electronics' 'Zero-Labor Home' vision, which aims to free people from household chores," Lyu said.

The Korean home appliance maker has been spearheading efforts to transform the way people manage their homes through its AI-powered appliance lineup, ranging from refrigerators to air purifiers.

Rather than simply adding AI functions to connected devices, the goal should be to fundamentally change the way homes operate, he said.

Lyu emphasized, however, that AI-powered homes should reduce the burden of repetitive household chores while leaving important decisions in the hands of users.