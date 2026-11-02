LG CNS completes 30-MW AI data center in Indonesia

LG CNS has completed the construction of a 30-megawatt (MW) hyperscale artificial intelligence (AI) data center in Jakarta, becoming the first Korean company to build an AI data center overseas for a local client.

The company said Monday that it had secured customers for the facility's full capacity before completing construction.

The project was commissioned last year by KMG, a joint venture between Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group and Korea Investment Real Asset Management. It marks LG CNS' expansion into overseas markets, leveraging its data center design, build and operate (DBO) capabilities.

The data center was designed to support high-performance computing powered by next-generation graphics processing units (GPUs). To manage the heat generated by AI servers, LG CNS adopted a hybrid cooling structure combining air and liquid cooling. The first phase uses air cooling, with liquid-cooling technology to be introduced in subsequent phases to support high-density AI server environments.

LG CNS also installed a power system capable of handling more than 300 kilowatts per rack, about 60 times the power capacity required by a typical data center rack. The infrastructure features redundant power systems to ensure uninterrupted operations around the clock, even in the event of a disruption to the primary power supply.

The project features an integrated One LG solution that brings together the capabilities of LG Group affiliates. LG CNS provided its DBO expertise, while LG Electronics supplied air-conditioning systems and LG Energy Solution provided batteries, enabling the integrated delivery of power, cooling and energy infrastructure.

LG CNS is currently designing the next phase of the project, which will expand the data center's total power capacity to 400 MW upon completion, making it one of Indonesia's largest AI data center facilities.

Building on its experience in Indonesia, LG CNS plans to expand its AI data center business across the Asia-Pacific region, including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Japan.

Korea's largest data center operator has also diversified its domestic portfolio beyond colocation and DBO services to include prefabricated modular data centers, GPU-as-a-Service and liquid-cooling infrastructure. It plans to build on these capabilities to expand its AI factory business, integrating AI platforms and services.

"Completing the AI data center in Indonesia is a meaningful achievement, demonstrating our ability to bring the expertise we have developed in Korea to overseas customers and strengthening our competitiveness in the global market," LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-kyoon said.

"Building on this achievement, we will expand our AI data center and AI factory businesses in global markets, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region, where demand for AI computing is surging."