KT and Samsung Electronics are using baseball crowds as a testing ground for artificial intelligence (AI) technology designed to keep mobile networks running smoothly when thousands of fans simultaneously connect to their phones.

Korea's second-largest mobile carrier said Monday that the companies had verified their AI-powered autonomous wireless network operation technology at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, using a digital twin platform called AI Cell Twin.

The platform creates a virtual replica of a wireless network, allowing engineers to simulate changes in mobile usage patterns and data traffic and test different network management strategies before applying them to actual infrastructure.

The companies jointly developed autonomous network technology that uses AI to identify optimal operating strategies, verify them in the simulated environment and then apply them to real-world networks.

Unlike conventional automation systems that rely on preset rules or individual performance indicators, the new technology analyzes multiple factors, including user distribution, usage patterns, network conditions and perceived service quality.

The companies conducted a three-month field trial beginning in July, using wireless network data collected at KT Wiz Park to build the digital twin and train its AI system.

Baseball stadiums offer a challenging testing environment because large crowds gather in concentrated areas, while network traffic fluctuates sharply as spectators enter and leave, watch videos and share content.

During home games, the technology redirected traffic concentrated on individual base stations to surrounding stations, improving traffic balance between base stations by up to 34 percent and reducing peak loads on individual stations by up to 16 percent, KT said.

The companies also found that predictions generated by AI Cell Twin closely matched actual network data.

They plan to continue testing the technology during this autumn's baseball games and expand its application beyond stadiums to other environments.

Jung Jin-guk, vice president and head of Samsung Research's Next Generation Communications Research Center, said the technology advances network optimization by allowing solutions to be tested in a digital twin before deployment.

“Both companies have gone beyond automating network optimization using AI and developed technology that enables optimized solutions to be applied to actual networks through prior verification using digital twins,” Jung said.

Lee Jong-sik, executive vice president and head of KT's Future Network Lab, said the trial confirmed the technology's potential for commercial networks and that KT would continue improving it to deliver better connectivity.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.