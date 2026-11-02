Incheon International Airport’s latest check-in disruption has exposed its vulnerability to failures at external network providers, prompting calls for stronger contingency systems.

The outage began around 4:30 a.m. Friday, when connectivity problems hit the global network of U.S.-based aviation communications provider ARINC, disrupting check-in operations at 13 airlines across both terminals.

It delayed 38 flights and left around 1,200 passengers waiting at the airport, according to Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC). By the afternoon, ticketing operations at China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China had nearly ground to a halt, forcing them to switch to manual procedures.

The latest network fiasco clearly shows a structural vulnerability in airport operations. International airports and airlines rely on global IT providers to exchange passenger and reservation information, coordinate check-in procedures and issue boarding passes.

Such platforms allow carriers to operate across multiple airports without building entirely separate systems at each location.

However, reliance on a shared network also means a single provider failure can disrupt multiple airlines simultaneously.

The Incheon airport has used ARINC’s common-use check-in system since 2014. The platform is widely adopted across the aviation industry, serving more than 300 airlines and around 150 airports worldwide.

Replacing such infrastructure or moving away from global service providers would therefore be difficult and could create compatibility problems for international operations.

That does not, however, absolve the airport operator of responsibility for preparing for disruptions. The latest incident raises questions over whether existing backup arrangements can maintain essential passenger services when external networks fail, and how quickly the operator can coordinate recovery efforts with airlines and technology providers.

In June 2018, a failure involving a similar ticketing system at the Incheon airport delayed 18 international flights, mainly operated by low-cost carriers. Airline staff had to issue tickets manually after the system stopped working, causing long queues at check-in counters.

The recurrence of similar problems over the years suggests that restoring services after an outage is not a sufficient response to a vulnerability that has persisted.

The airport operator deployed additional staff to manage queues and requested more immigration officers during last week’s disruption. But such measures address the immediate passenger congestion rather than the underlying dependence on external networks.

“The Incheon airport needs to build more robust backup networks, clearly defined manual procedures and regular tests of emergency systems involving airlines and external providers to minimize damages from a potential recurrence of such incidents,” an aviation industry official said.

This is crucial to improving the airport’s global reputation as one of Asia’s major international aviation hubs, as repeated disruptions to check-in and boarding procedures can end up losing passenger confidence.

In the first half of this year, Incheon International Airport handled 38.39 million international passengers, ranking first worldwide during the period for the first time under Airports Council International statistics.

The airport’s ability to respond decisively to such disruptions may also be constrained by a leadership vacuum. IIAC Acting President Kim Bum-ho has overseen the organization in the absence of an officially appointed chief executive since March this year.

While the acting leadership can manage day-to-day operations, there are clear limitations for him to drive major decisions and push through comprehensive measures to address systemic vulnerabilities under a long-term perspective, as the government is widely expected to appoint the next leader no later than this year.



