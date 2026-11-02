Hanwha develops Korea's 1st machine-guided smart drilling system

Hanwha Corp., the parent company of Korea’s energy and defense conglomerate Hanwha Group, has developed the nation’s first machine-guided smart drilling system. The technology enhances construction precision without requiring contractors to replace their existing drilling rigs.

Its industrial explosives and mining affiliate, Hanwha Corp. Global Division, hosted a live demonstration of the system Thursday at a Samho Development construction site in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, alongside researchers from the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology and Korea National University of Transportation.

The event marked the completion of six months of field testing under a research project led by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the civil engineering institute to establish construction cost standards for smart construction equipment.

About 40 officials from public institutions and the construction industry attended, including representatives of the ministry, the Gadeokdo New Airport Construction Authority, the Daegu-Gyeongbuk Integrated New Airport Construction Promotion Group, the Public Procurement Service, Korea Expressway Corp. and Korea Land and Housing Corp.

The machine-guided system upgrades conventional crawler drills with sensors and digital guidance equipment, providing operators with real-time instructions on drilling locations, directions and depths based on digital construction plans.

The technology is designed to reduce the time spent checking survey measurements and marking drilling positions, while improving accuracy and limiting differences in performance caused by operators' varying levels of experience.

During the six-month trial, Hanwha supplied equipment, operating technology and construction data, while Korea National University of Transportation measured and analyzed working hours, labor requirements and drilling accuracy.

The tests found that the system reduced preparation work, including surveying and marking, as well as labor requirements and downtime, improving overall productivity.

The findings are expected to support the development of standardized construction cost guidelines, potentially paving the way for wider adoption in major public infrastructure projects.

Hanwha Global also developed Hanwha As a Total Solution, a digital platform that manages data across the blasting process, from design and drilling to explosives loading, detonation and performance analysis.

The company said it plans to continue improving the platform and expanding its smart drilling and blasting services at construction and mining sites in Korea and overseas.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.