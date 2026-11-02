DL E&C is set to build a 727-unit apartment complex in Naepo New Town, a planned administrative city in South Chungcheong Province, amid ongoing development of the area's residential, educational and industrial infrastructure.

The project, named e-Pyeonhansesang Naepo Edu Platz, will comprise nine buildings, rising up to 25 floors above two basement levels, with units ranging from 84 to 119 square meters.

Of the total units, 605 will be 84-square-meter apartments offered through a public-private housing program, while the remaining 122 will be privately sold 119-square-meter units.

The complex, scheduled for occupancy in August 2028, is located near the center of Naepo New Town, with elementary, middle and high schools within walking distance.

Nearby amenities include the town's central commercial district, medical facilities, banks and government offices, including the South Chungcheong provincial government, police station and education office. The town's largest green space, Hongye Park, is also accessible on foot.

Several local bus routes run through the area, with an intercity bus terminal nearby. Hongseong Station, which serves both the Seohae and Janghang lines, is also located nearby while the planned Naepo Station, scheduled to open in 2027, is to provide residents with an additional rail connection.

DL E&C said the complex would feature its C2 House design platform, which allows living spaces to be customized to residents' lifestyles, along with noise-reducing floor structures and quieter kitchen range hoods. Direct exhaust systems will also be installed in kitchens and bathrooms.

The units will primarily feature four-bay layouts, while storage features such as pantries and walk-in closets will vary by unit type. Buyers will also be able to choose interior options through the company's D Selection program.

Shared facilities are set to include a sauna, guesthouse, fitness center, indoor golf practice range, study lounge and childcare facilities. The landscaping plan includes the company's branded garden and recreational spaces.

The project comes as Naepo New Town pursues several industrial and institutional developments. A high-tech industrial complex is under development, while a national industrial complex focused on future mobility, hydrogen and secondary batteries is targeting completion in 2030.

Chungnam National University's Naepo campus is also being developed and is scheduled to open in 2031.

Separately, plans are underway to establish a 42-bed children's hospital specializing in pediatric care, with an opening targeted for October 2028.