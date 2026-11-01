CJ Olive Young expands Olive Better wellness chain to 5 locations

CJ Olive Young has expanded its Olive Better wellness retail platform to five locations, adding branches tailored to office workers and tourists as it seeks to make wellness products part of consumers’ everyday routines.

The expansion comes nine months after the first store opened in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun area in January. The company added stores at Starfield Coex Mall in southern Seoul and in Seongsu in eastern Seoul both last month, adapting product selections and experiences to each neighborhood’s customers.

The Coex store focuses on “office wellness,” targeting workers seeking convenient ways to maintain healthy habits during busy schedules. Healthy snacks and protein products occupy the front of the store, helping shoppers quickly find items suited to their needs.

A Daily Routine Bar offers products for individual purchase, allowing customers to try wellness items during commutes or lunch breaks.

The Seongsu store, which opened Friday, is the chain’s largest and emphasizes experiences for trend-conscious shoppers and foreign tourists.

It includes Better Bar, a food and beverage service offering wellness drinks, alongside a Sweets Library featuring low-sugar and vegan snacks. A sauna-themed section focuses on relaxation, while an In & Out Beauty zone connects beauty supplements, skin care and beauty devices.

Olive Young said the expansion also provides growth opportunities for small and midsize beauty and wellness brands. It plans to continue identifying promising brands through its retail infrastructure and product curation capabilities, with the aim of developing Olive Better into a showcase for Korean wellness culture.

“Drawing on the wellness curation expertise we have accumulated, we are continuing to develop Olive Better so wellness can become a natural part of customers’ daily lives,” a company official said. “We will continue expanding our physical locations to create more opportunities for everyone to easily enjoy a wellness lifestyle.”