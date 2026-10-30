WEEKENDER Unknown at home, big abroad

Editor’s note This is the third in a four-part series on people and companies that connect Korea and the world, as special coverage marking The Korea Times' 76th anniversary.

It is generally considered less risky for companies to first establish a robust consumer base in the country where they are based, giving them a comfort zone for operations like marketing, administration and customer service.

Expanding into overseas markets would be a logical next step. Major Korean firms almost always follow this approach, building operational know-how and a strong domestic following before venturing into uncharted territories.

Global expansion has become increasingly encouraging for Korean beauty and food firms thanks to their growing presence on the global stage.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Korean beauty exports hit a record $11.4 billion in 2025, up 24.5 percent from 2021. Korean food exports also reached a record in 2025 at $10.4 billion, up 21.9 percent over the same period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The booming global trade in these industries has encouraged some small and medium-sized Korean companies to aim high from the outset, targeting international consumers rather than the domestic market. These outliers have bypassed the process of building a reputation at home and instead ventured directly into overseas markets as they search for larger consumer bases than Korea.

These bold ventures have paid off for some companies, driving sales growth in recent years and highlighting the need for more diverse product portfolios. Building on this success, these companies are now setting their sights on broader global markets, with the domestic market taking a back seat.

Eqqualberry

Boosters, a Korean brand commerce company, acquired Eqqualberry in 2023, when the Korean skin care brand had a negligible market share. Recognizing its potential, Boosters began expanding the brand into global markets.

Eqqualberry entered the U.S. market through e-commerce giant Amazon in 2024. It has since expanded its reach to Ulta Beauty's online store, Target Beauty Studio and Olive Young's U.S. platform. In the United Kingdom, the brand has also found room on the shelves at Boots, a major health, beauty and pharmacy chain.

The brand’s products will start appearing at Ulta Beauty’s offline outlets starting in November. It has secured local distributors in 90 countries across the globe, and is now being sold in 130 nations.

Boosters reported sales of 153 billion won ($116 million) last year, up from 72.8 billion won a year earlier. Operating profit more than doubled to 25.5 billion won from 9.1 billion won. In the first half of this year, sales surged 1,000 percent from a year earlier.

Eqqualberry adopted a “global-first” strategy from the beginning, quickly gaining traction in overseas markets. Shortly after launching on Amazon's U.S. site, three of its products ranked among the platform’s top 10 serums.

The brand’s serum-led product portfolio continues to drive sales growth. During Amazon Prime Day in October, its NAD+ Peptide Boosting lineup recorded sales nearly 20 times higher than during the same promotional event last year, helping lift Eqqualberry’s overall sales during the event to five times their earlier level.

“We have localized marketing teams and in-house influencer analysis technology for each language and global region. We will continue to drive the expansion of Eqqualberry’s distribution channels across major global regions, including the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Plans are underway also for expansion into the Asian market, including Korea," said Ko Ji-hoon, chief strategy officer at Boosters.

The brand’s name is a portmanteau of “equally” to represent giving everyone time, “question” to represent the science of healthier skin, and the antioxidant effect of “berry” in the formulas for every product in the brand’s five lines.

“We keep our products’ quality and consumer trust in check through Eqqualberry Check, an online platform dedicated to certifying our official products. We have also acquired approval from Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA) in the U.S. and Cosmetic Products Notification Portal (CPNP) in Europe,” Ko said.

“‘Good question. Eqqualberry has an answer.’ That is our motto.”

ARIH

The pasta and beverage brand, jointly launched this year by major Korean food company Paldo and probiotic beverage maker HY, first hit Walmart shelves in the U.S. in April. Consumer interest has been fueled by the involvement of K-pop group BTS, whose members reportedly took part in planning and launching the products. The brand is currently managed and operated by HY’s U.S. subsidiary, HYH.

The company declined to disclose sales figures, citing the products having had a relatively short time on the market. However, it said customer reviews of ARIH’s Modern Noodle, Dual Biotic Soda and Postbiotic Energy Drinks on Walmart’s online channels gave the products an average rating of 4.5 out of 5.

"Consumers are raving about Modern Noodle’s wide noodles, chewy texture and rich sauce, and the fruity flavors and smooth fizz of the drinks,” said Kim Eung-joon, head of HY’s public relation division.

“Reviews showed that many who first bought the products because of our collaboration with BTS have become repeat buyers, highly satisfied with the flavors."

Positive reception in the U.S. has prompted HY and Paldo to expand ARIH into Japan and Canada. Launched at 7-Eleven stores across Japan in August, the brand logged more than 3.61 million sales by early September, with products selling out at some locations.

In Canada, supermarket chains Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstore have introduced ARIH through their online channels. HYH has also organized a pop-up event in Toronto and a tasting booth at a Korean community festival in the city.

“ARIH was designed as a global-first brand from its inception, with international market expansion serving as a core growth driver. The brand will implement localized marketing strategies tailored to each country’s distribution networks and consumer behavior, aiming to become a staple in the daily lives of consumers worldwide,” Kim said.

He added that the brand’s partnership with BTS would continue.

“Rather than a conventional artist-endorsed collaboration, ARIH was jointly developed with BTS from the initial conceptual stage, incorporating the group’s insights into the brand name, flavor profiles and packaging design," he said. "Leveraging this partnership and solid product quality, ARIH aims to sustain long-term growth in the global market.”

TIRTIR

Goodai Global’s makeup brand TIRTIR is among the pioneers of K-beauty’s global expansion. In June 2024, it became the first Korean beauty brand to top Amazon’s overall beauty category in the U.S. with its flagship product, Mask Fit Red Cushion.

Since then, TIRTIR has expanded into Ulta Beauty in the U.S., Costco in Canada, Marionnaud and Rossmann in Europe, Nykaa in India and major retail outlets in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Goodai Global has pursued a two-track strategy for TIRTIR by working with local content creators to showcase its products’ features and usability and communicating the brand’s philosophy and vision through global campaigns.

“We identified distinct consumer profiles and retail environments in each global market before implementing localized marketing strategies. We will continue to drive sustainable global expansion through market-specific approaches,” a Goodai Global official said.

Under the slogan “Be You, Be Confident,” TIRTIR has targeted global consumers with products designed to help them express their individuality.

“TIRTIR is built on celebrating individuality and diversity, empowering everyone to confidently express their unique beauty through a versatile range of choices. Our Mask Fit Red Cushion began with just three shades and has now expanded to an impressive 45 shades, offering an inclusive lineup to match a wide array of skin tones and undertones,” the official said.

Notable brands

Korean companies are increasingly looking overseas for growth.

Craver Corp., which operates skin care brand SKIN1004, reported sales of more than 678 billion won last year, more than double the previous year's figure. In a January 2025 disclosure, the company said exports to the U.S., China, Japan and Southeast Asia accounted for 98 percent of the brand's total sales.

Skin care company Torriden generated 113 billion won in overseas sales in the first half of this year, accounting for 62 percent of its total. According to a company disclosure in August, sales in Australia surged 254.8 percent from a year earlier, while sales in the U.S. and Canada rose 212.3 percent and 144.7 percent, respectively. The company recorded average annual growth of 135 percent over the past three years.

Mixsoon, a skin care brand operated by Parket, has expanded into more than 100 countries, with overseas markets accounting for 95 percent of its sales.

Pet food company Wooriwa, which operates research centers in western Seoul and Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, exports to seven Asian countries. Through its U.S. subsidiary, the company is also targeting markets in the U.S., the Philippines, India, Australia, Russia and Mexico.