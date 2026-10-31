Korean envoy to US vows support for bilateral investment at Hyundai's Alabama plant

WASHINGTON — Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha has pledged to strengthen cooperation with U.S. authorities to support bilateral investment, describing Hyundai Motor Group's latest investment in Alabama as an example of the expanding economic partnership between the two countries.

Kang made the remarks Wednesday while attending a ceremony announcing Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama's plan to invest about $450 million in its Montgomery plant, according to the Korean Embassy in Washington.

The ambassador highlighted Hyundai's presence in the U.S. as an "outstanding example" of how the Korea-U.S. alliance has evolved over more than seven decades, expanding beyond its security foundations into cooperation in economic security and advanced technology.

Kang also said the investment would combine Korea's advanced manufacturing capabilities with America's innovation and market competitiveness, allowing the two countries to "shape the future of the automotive industry together," according to the embassy.

She added that the Korean government would work closely with U.S. federal, state and local governments to continue supporting "mutually beneficial investments and economic cooperation."