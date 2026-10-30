Volkswagen’s Atlas is positioning itself as a family-oriented large SUV, combining child seat-friendly design, spacious seating and advanced safety features.

The model has earned recognition in the United States for its child seat installation convenience and crash protection, reinforcing its appeal to families with young children.

Produced more than 1 million times in North America over the past nine years, the Atlas has established itself as one of Volkswagen’s flagship models in the U.S. market. It was also introduced in Korea last year, offering a spacious six- or seven-seat configuration.

One of its key strengths is its ability to accommodate multiple child seats. The seven-seat version can fit three child seats in the second row, while the third row can accommodate two additional seats using seat belts and anchor points.

The Atlas was named a Top Finisher in Cars.com's 2026 Best Cars for Car Seats evaluation. It received an A grade in nearly all installation categories, with the second-row booster seat installation receiving a B. Its second-row seats can also tilt forward without changing the seatback and cushion angles, allowing passengers to access the third row without removing installed child seats.

The SUV has also demonstrated strong crash protection. It received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Pick designation for the fourth consecutive year until 2026. The recognition reflects strong performance in multiple crashworthiness and headlight evaluations, alongside pedestrian front crash prevention.

Space is another major selling point. Measuring 5,095 millimeters in length, 1,990 millimeters in width and 1,780 millimeters in height, the Atlas offers substantial room across all three rows, including seating space designed to accommodate adults in the third row.

Cargo capacity reaches 2,735 liters with the second- and third-row seats folded flat. According to testing by U.S. automotive magazine Car and Driver, the SUV can accommodate up to 38 travel suitcases with all rear seats folded, making it suitable for family holidays and outdoor activities.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 273 horsepower. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the engine comes standard with Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system, providing traction across different road conditions. Its combined fuel economy is rated at 8.5 kilometers per liter in Korea.

The Atlas also features a range of convenience and driver assistance technologies, including a 12-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof and Harman Kardon premium audio. Volkswagen's IQ.Drive suite incorporates adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and emergency braking functions.

Available exclusively in the 2.0 TSI 4MOTION R-Line trim, the Atlas is priced at 69.04 million won ($51,700) for the seven-seat version and 69.84 million won for the six-seat version, including value-added tax. Volkswagen is also offering promotional purchase incentives, an extended five-year or 150,000-kilometer warranty and additional ownership benefits.