Samsung, gas safety agency join forces to protect chip operations

Samsung Electronics and Korea Gas Safety Corp. have agreed to tighten safety controls at semiconductor facilities in Korea and overseas, seeking to prevent gas-related accidents and protect production continuity as the country's chip industry expands.

The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday at Samsung's Pyeongtaek campus, focusing on strengthening gas safety infrastructure at facilities designated as nationally critical semiconductor sites.

The agreement calls for closer technical cooperation to stabilize newly built facilities, including inspections of pipeline integrity and verification that gas installations meet safety requirements.

Under the partnership, the organizations will conduct regular inspections of facilities and pipelines at new sites, provide training to develop specialized safety personnel and share technical information on gas safety.

They also plan to jointly identify regulatory obstacles affecting semiconductor operations and explore ways to improve relevant rules.

Another key element involves conducting joint special inspections of gas facilities at Samsung's domestic and overseas operations, extending cooperation beyond Korea as the company expands its global manufacturing footprint.

The partnership is intended to reduce the risk of gas-related accidents while helping ensure stable operations at facilities critical to the semiconductor industry.

Kim Hong-cheol, technical director of Korea Gas Safety Corp., said the agency would provide technical assistance and help train specialists to improve safety at newly established facilities.

"Through this agreement, we will do our utmost to provide technical support and foster specialized personnel to ensure the early stabilization and safety of new facilities," Kim said.

"We will continue to build a close public-private cooperation system and actively support gas safety not only at industrial sites in Korea but also at overseas facilities, contributing to the enhancement of national competitiveness," he said.

The organizations said they would continue working together to strengthen gas safety management and support the stable operation of critical semiconductor facilities.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







