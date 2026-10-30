Hyundai Motor Group to establish two SPCs for AI data center project
Summary
Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it will establish two special purpose companies next month for an AI data center project in Saemangeum, Gunsan. One company will oversee construction and infrastructure, while the other will handle GPU services. The group plans to break ground in March 2027 and begin commercial operations in early 2030. Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon reaffirmed the group’s 9 trillion won investment commitment to the region during a visit the previous day.
Key Facts
- Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Hyundai AutoEver will participate in the investment.
- The Saemangeum reclaimed land area is about 200 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
- Chang outlined plans for Saemangeum to become a hub for AI data centers, robotics and hydrogen-related industries.
- The group said the project is part of its broader effort to diversify beyond its traditional automotive business.
Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it plans to establish two special purpose companies (SPCs) next month to develop artificial intelligence (AI) data centers as part of its push to expand into AI infrastructure.
The automotive group said its affiliates, including Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Hyundai AutoEver, will participate in the investment.
One SPC will oversee data center construction and infrastructure development, while the other will handle graphics processing unit (GPU) services.
The group said it plans to break ground on the project in the Saemangeum reclaimed land area in Gunsan, about 200 kilometers southwest of Seoul, in March 2027. Commercial operations are targeted for early 2030.
The announcement came a day after Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon visited Saemangeum, reaffirming the group's commitment to invest 9 trillion won ($6.7 billion) in the region.
During the visit, Chang outlined plans to transform Saemangeum into a hub for AI data centers, robotics and hydrogen-related industries as part of the group's broader efforts to diversify beyond its traditional automotive business.
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