Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it plans to establish two special purpose companies (SPCs) next month to develop artificial intelligence (AI) data centers as part of its push to expand into AI infrastructure.

The automotive group said its affiliates, including Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Hyundai AutoEver, will participate in the investment.

One SPC will oversee data center construction and infrastructure development, while the other will handle graphics processing unit (GPU) services.

The group said it plans to break ground on the project in the Saemangeum reclaimed land area in Gunsan, about 200 kilometers southwest of Seoul, in March 2027. Commercial operations are targeted for early 2030.

The announcement came a day after Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon visited Saemangeum, reaffirming the group's commitment to invest 9 trillion won ($6.7 billion) in the region.

During the visit, Chang outlined plans to transform Saemangeum into a hub for AI data centers, robotics and hydrogen-related industries as part of the group's broader efforts to diversify beyond its traditional automotive business.