Renault Korea blends French design with Korean lifestyle

Renault Korea is combining French design sensibilities with Korean consumers’ practical needs, blending distinctive driving pleasure with spacious interiors, quiet cabins and advanced convenience features.

The approach reflects Renault's philosophy of “voitures a vivre,” or cars for living, which views vehicles as spaces where drivers and passengers spend part of their daily lives, rather than simply as means of transportation.

Under this concept, exterior styling is only one part of the design process, alongside interior usability, passenger comfort and intuitive technology.

Alexandre Malval, Renault's vice president of design, has outlined four core design values: Designed to be Loved, Crafted Space, Electrified by Passion and People-first Tech. The principles emphasize creating vehicles that appeal emotionally while improving the everyday experiences of those inside them, according to Renault Group.

Korean consumer preferences play a key role in translating these principles into products. Demand for generous rear-seat space, passenger comfort, multimedia functions and convenient in-car technologies requires automakers to consider how vehicles are used in everyday settings, particularly by families.

Renault Korea works with Renault's French design organization to incorporate these expectations into its vehicles, balancing the brand's European aesthetic with the practical requirements of the local market.

The carmaker's midsize Grand Koleos flagship SUV illustrates this strategy. The model offers a spacious cabin along with a range of convenience features and an emphasis on quietness.

The vehicle's design combines Renault's distinctive styling with the roominess and comfort that Korean consumers often prioritize when choosing family vehicles.

The flagship crossover Filante takes the approach further by combining a sleek, sedan-like silhouette with the practicality of an SUV. Its interior follows a “premium tech lounge” concept, integrating advanced driver-focused technology with a cabin designed to accommodate passengers comfortably.

Technology is another pillar of Renault's design philosophy.

Rather than adding features simply to showcase technological sophistication, the company aims to make displays, driver assistance systems and other functions intuitive and accessible. The goal is to integrate technology naturally into the driving experience without compromising comfort or usability.

Renault Korea's strategy reflects an effort to translate the French brand's design identity into products suited to local expectations. Grand Koleos and Filante demonstrate how collaboration between French and Korean design teams can bring that approach to market.

The next challenge is to extend that appeal beyond Korea.

"With Filante produced in Korea scheduled to expand into overseas markets, Renault Korea will have an opportunity to test whether a design strategy shaped by Korean consumer preferences can also resonate with international buyers," an official from the carmaker said.