The 25th Seoul International Cafe Show will open Nov. 11 for a four-day run at Coex in Seoul. This year’s event aims to strengthen its position as a global coffee business platform, bringing together leading coffee brands from around the world to connect with Korea’s dynamic market and explore business opportunities.

For global companies and participating brands, the exhibition offers opportunities to establish new business channels, identify emerging industry trends and expand their market reach. Attendees can also explore a range of specialized programs designed to foster cross-border collaboration.

A key highlight is Coffee Alley, running under the theme of meeting the world’s top independent specialty coffee brands. This signature showcase will feature a total of 78 powerhouse brands, comprising 58 domestic and 20 overseas participants, including elite international cafes that have dominated global rankings.

The newly introduced Bakery Alley and the returning Cherry’s Choice will give brands a platform to showcase innovative products and explore the latest F&B trends through coffee and bakery concepts. Businesses seeking to gauge consumer preferences can also participate in the Cafe Show ESG campaign.

A major highlight of this year’s event will be the debut of the Asia-Pacific’s 100 Best Coffee Shops ranking. Evaluated on roasting expertise, coffee quality and spatial experience, the list will recognize 100 leading coffee shops shaping the region’s coffee culture.

The newly rebranded World Coffee Forum will explore the theme “Why We Drink Coffee,” bringing together global experts in technology, branding and gastronomy. Its main program, The Stage, will feature international innovators discussing key industry shifts and offering strategic insights for businesses.

The United States will serve as the official guest of honor to mark the 250th anniversary of its independence. The program will feature U.S. brand showcases and buyer-matching sessions designed to connect international businesses with American buyers.

The event will also feature the Seoul Coffee Festival, a cultural program at Starfield Library.

Reflecting the industry’s growth, the official poster combines a traditional Korean "dancheong" pattern with a blooming flower motif, symbolizing the show’s 25-year history and continued growth.