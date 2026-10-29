Gaon Cable, a Korean power cable maker, said Thursday it has secured a 120 billion-won ($90 million) cable supply deal with a U.S. cloud company.

LS Cable USA (LSCUS), Gaon Cable's U.S. manufacturing subsidiary, will supply a medium-voltage power distribution cable system to the customer by the first half of next year, the company said in a press release.

The company did not disclose the customer's identity.

"The order will support Gaon Cable's efforts to expand its presence in the North American artificial intelligence data center (AIDC) power infrastructure market," a company official said, adding that it plans to expand production and broaden its customer base.

Gaon Cable is 81.62 percent owned by LS Cable & System, Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer.