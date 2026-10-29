Dongwon launches AI-powered tuna vessel with drone technology

Dongwon Industries, Korea’s leading seafood conglomerate, has deployed a state-of-the-art 2,000-ton fishing vessel equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and aerial drones to track tuna schools and enhance crew safety in the South Pacific.

The company held a launch ceremony for the Danuri at Dadae Port in Busan Thursday afternoon, with about 200 people attending, including Oceans and Fisheries Minister Hwang Jong-woo, Dongwon Group Chairman Kim Nam-jung and Dongwon Industries CEO Park Sang-jin.

Built with an investment of more than 50 billion won ($35 million), the vessel brings advanced technology to nearly every stage of tuna fishing, from locating schools to preserving the catch.

Danuri carries two drones designed specifically for fish detection, capable of taking off and landing automatically while the vessel is moving and flying at speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

Footage captured by the drones is analyzed in real time by AI systems in the vessel's control room, while three-dimensional sonar and radar help crews identify fish schools and improve fishing efficiency.

The vessel also features remote monitoring technology, a first for Korea's distant-water fishing fleet, allowing shore-based teams to check conditions in critical areas, including the engine room and bridge.

Advanced freezing equipment is designed to preserve tuna freshness, enabling the vessel to handle both fish destined for canning and higher-value tuna intended for raw consumption.

Dongwon has also redesigned crew accommodations, expanding cabin height and bed dimensions to improve living conditions for sailors who can spend nearly a year at sea.

Captain Kim Min-sung and about 30 crew members departed aboard Danuri for an approximately yearlong tuna fishing operation in the South Pacific.

Dongwon Industries has invested about 300 billion won in modernizing its fleet over the past decade, bringing its total to eight modern purse-seine vessels, including Danuri and another 2,000-ton vessel under construction.

“Danuri is an advanced purse-seine vessel integrating the latest fishing technologies, and we expect it to achieve excellent results in the South Pacific,” Park said.

He added, “By connecting advanced technology with distant-water fishing, a traditional industry, we will strengthen competitiveness while leading efforts to protect crew members' human rights as Korea's largest seafood company.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.