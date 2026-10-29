Ananti Jeju opens new clubhouse blending architecture with 'gotjawal' forest

Ananti has opened a new clubhouse at Ananti Jeju, integrating "gotjawal," Jeju Island’s distinctive forest ecosystem shaped by volcanic terrain, into a contemporary architectural setting.

Opened on July 22, the clubhouse combines the island’s natural landscape with architecture, golf and dining, offering guests a place to unwind while experiencing Jeju’s unique environment.

Located in Gujwa-eup in northeastern Jeju, Ananti Jeju sits in an evergreen forest area about 80 to 130 meters above sea level. Despite its proximity to the coast, the property is surrounded by the dense woodland characteristic of gotjawal.

Rather than treating the forest as a scenic backdrop, Ananti has incorporated the natural surroundings into the clubhouse’s design. The building connects the island’s sky, water, land and woodland with its golf courses, creating a seamless transition between architecture and nature.

Golf remains central to the property, which features 36 holes across two courses: the 18-hole Halla Course and the 18-hole Kimnyeong Course. Dense woodland lines the fairways, while distinct layouts and levels of difficulty offer varied playing experiences.

The clubhouse reflects Ananti’s brand philosophy, “Making Time Valuable.” Its design works with the existing landscape rather than recreating it, bringing together nature, architecture, golf and relaxation to encourage guests to slow down and enjoy their time on the island.

Dining is another highlight. The clubhouse houses The Nogorok, whose name comes from a Jeju expression meaning relaxed and at ease. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide woodland views, while the restaurant serves meals from breakfast through dinner. Signature dishes include Udo Peanut Handmade Tofu Soup, Black Pork Bone Broth Dombe Noodles and Jeju Haenyeo Bomal Seaweed Soup, showcasing local ingredients and culinary traditions.

Ananti is expanding its global reach as its properties appear in popular Korean dramas watched by audiences worldwide.

The Netflix series “Take Charge of My Heart,” starring Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin, was filmed at Ananti at Busan Cove, including its lobby, penthouse and restaurants.

Ananti at Gangnam’s sauna and swimming pool served as filming locations for “Agent Kim Reactivated,” while “Yumi’s Cells” Season 3 was filmed at the penthouse and restaurants of Ananti at Busan Cove.

Through Korean dramas, Ananti is introducing its properties, from its coastal resort in Busan to its urban retreat in Seoul, to international audiences and encouraging travelers to experience them firsthand during visits to Korea.







