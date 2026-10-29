Amorepacific Q3 net falls 14.3 percent on non-operating costs

Amorepacific Corp., Korea's leading cosmetics company, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 14.3 percent from a year earlier, weighed down by non-operating costs.

Net profit for the three months ended September fell to 58.5 billion won ($43.8 million) from 68.2 billion won in the same period last year, the company said in a press release.

The company did not immediately provide details of the non-operating costs.

Operating profit climbed 25.4 percent to 115.2 billion won from 91.89 billion won, while sales increased 11.1 percent to 1.12 trillion won from 1.02 trillion won.

The company attributed its overall performance to solid growth in key overseas markets, including the United States, Japan and India.

Demand for brands, such as Aestura and Innisfree, remained strong in overseas markets, supported by the continued global popularity of K-beauty products, the company said.

In Korea, strong sales of major brands, including Hera and Sulwhasoo, along with double-digit growth in e-commerce; multi-brand retailers, such as CJ Olive Young; and duty-free channels, contributed to the quarterly results, it said.

Shareholding gains from COSRX also contributed to earnings. Amorepacific acquired COSRX in 2023, and the brand's earnings began to be consolidated into the parent company's results in May 2024.

In the January-September period, net income rose 17.8 percent to 264.84 billion won from 224.82 billion won a year earlier.

Separately, Amorepacific said it was pursuing a long-term growth strategy unveiled in September 2025, which aims to nearly triple annual sales to 15 trillion won by 2035 from 4.25 trillion won in 2025.

Under the strategy, the company will focus on five key market groups: North America, Europe, China, India and the Middle East, and Japan and Southeast Asia. It also plans to expand its beauty solutions business and increase the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its operations.

The targeted markets account for about 80 percent of global cosmetics sales.