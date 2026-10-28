SK On passes large-scale fire test, bolstering ESS safety credentials

SK On, the battery manufacturing unit of SK Group, passed a major fire safety test for its energy storage systems (ESS), clearing a key hurdle as the company seeks to expand in the global market for grid-scale energy storage.

The company said Wednesday that its ESS products met evaluation criteria under UL 9540A, a North American standard used to assess how thermal runaway in batteries can spread heat and fire to surrounding equipment.

The large-scale fire test recreates conditions resembling an actual energy storage system fire, examining whether flames or dangerous heat spread to neighboring battery containers.

The requirements were tightened in March to establish clearer criteria for assessing fire propagation.

During the test, battery cells inside adjacent containers did not experience thermal runaway caused by heat from the container where the fire originated, and temperatures inside the containers remained within the evaluation limits, SK On said.

The company attributed the result to a system design that releases heat gradually over an extended period, limiting sudden increases in heat release and reducing the risk of fire spreading to nearby containers.

SK On said the test results would help strengthen its position in the global energy storage market, where demand is growing for systems that can safely store electricity generated by renewable energy sources.

In August, the company signed a lithium iron phosphate battery supply agreement with U.S. energy storage company NeoVolta Power, following a 1-gigawatt-hour supply deal with U.S. renewable energy company Flatiron in September 2025.

SK On is also expanding its domestic production capacity for energy storage batteries.

In February, it secured 284 megawatts of a total 565 megawatts offered in Korea’s second central contract market, according to the company.

At its Seosan plant in South Chungcheong Province, SK On is converting 3 gigawatt-hours of its 7-gigawatt-hour production lines to dedicated production of lithium iron phosphate batteries for energy storage systems.

“Through this test, we confirmed the fire safety of SK On’s ESS, demonstrating its ability to suppress fire propagation and maintain key safety performance under actual fire conditions,” an SK On official said.

“We will continue to strengthen our safety technologies and product competitiveness, provide customized ESS solutions for customers and expand our presence in global markets,” the official added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.