SK Broadband, LS Marine Solution team up to protect vital Asia cable link

SK Broadband, the telecommunications unit of SK Group, is strengthening safeguards around a vital undersea cable linking Korea with Japan and Singapore, partnering with marine engineering specialist LS Marine Solution to speed up emergency repairs along vulnerable coastal stretches.

The companies signed an agreement Tuesday to improve the reliability of the Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) submarine cable system, SK Broadband said Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the companies will maintain emergency response vessels and specialized equipment while standardizing technical data and repair procedures in advance.

The goal is to coordinate the entire recovery process, from dispatching crews to retrieving damaged cables, reconnecting lines and precisely reburying them on the seabed, reducing the time needed to restore service.

The partnership will focus particularly on shallow coastal waters off Busan, where large vessels have difficulty operating and emergency repairs require specialized marine expertise and rapid response.

SK Broadband will contribute cable analysis data and monitoring capabilities developed around its Busan cable landing station, while LS Marine Solution will lead emergency field operations, drawing on its experience with specialized vessels, professional diving and marine construction engineering.

The agreement is intended to strengthen the reliability of international data infrastructure by ensuring that personnel, equipment and repair plans are ready before an incident occurs.

“Submarine cable SJC2 is a global data network hub connecting Asia and Korea,” said Sung Jin-soo, SK Broadband’s network center director.

“Through this partnership, we will strengthen the stability of coastal sections and provide the best possible service to a wide range of customers.”

SK Broadband operates the SJC2 system as part of its international network infrastructure, which supports digital communications between Korea and other Asian markets.

The companies said their coordinated response system would help shorten recovery times by linking emergency dispatch with cable retrieval, reconnection and precision burial operations.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.