Sangmidang seeks North American, European expansion through global partnerships

Hur Jin-soo, vice chairman of Korean bakery giant Sangmidang Holdings, met Gellert Global Group (GGG) Chairman George Gellert and U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner in Paris earlier this week to explore broader partnerships in overseas markets.

Sangmidang said Wednesday that Hur discussed business developments and potential cooperation with Gellert and other GGG executives. Samlip, Sangmidang’s mass-market bakery subsidiary, could work with GGG to expand through U.S. supermarket and food service distribution networks and potentially enter Canada and Mexico, the Korean company said.

U.S.-based GGG imports and distributes food products to retailers, food service distributors, restaurants, hotels, cruise operators and food manufacturers across North America. It sources more than 4,000 products from 60 countries and generates more than $1.7 billion in sales per year.

The discussion first took place on Oct. 18 when Hur attended a reception for GGG’s partner firms at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Paris. Hosted by Kushner, the event brought together about 130 representatives from 80 companies. Sangmidang said it was the only Korean company invited.

The following day, Gellert and Kushner visited Samlip’s booth at SIAL Paris 2026, a major international food products exhibition across Europe.

During his visit to Paris, Hur also met with European food ingredient suppliers and bakery manufacturers to explore partnerships that could support the European expansion of Samlip and Paris Baguette, Sangmidang’s global bakery café franchise. The company described the meetings as groundwork for broader cooperation.

“The invitation to the U.S. ambassador’s residence in France was a meaningful occasion to further strengthen trust with global partners and build networks for expansion in North America and Europe,” a Sangmidang Holdings official said.

“We will continue to actively expand global partnerships and accelerate our push into overseas markets.”