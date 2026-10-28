Lotte Department Store is set to open a sprawling retail space in Busan that brings anime, gaming, character merchandise and collectible figures together in one place.

The department store’s Busan Main location will open Fandom Space on Friday on its basement first floor, spanning 1,785 square meters and carrying the slogan “Where Fandoms Come Alive.”

The new zone brings together merchandise and experiences that have traditionally been scattered across specialty stores, aiming to give fans a place to shop, connect and celebrate their interests.

The decision to launch the first location in Busan rather than Seoul reflects the growing appeal of the Seomyeon shopping district among younger consumers, particularly those in their 20s and 30s, according to the company.

Sales to customers in those age groups at the Busan branch rose about 15 percent from January through September compared with the same period last year, the retailer said.

The location also stands to benefit from Busan’s expanding international tourism market, with the city attracting 3.43 million foreign visitors through August, up 45.9 percent from a year earlier, according to figures cited in the company’s announcement.

Fandom Space will house Japanese retailer Animate, Bandai’s official Gashapon capsule-toy shop, Ichibankuji character lotteries and San-X merchandise featuring Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi.

Collectors will also find model kits and figures from hobby brands Kotobukiya and Good Smile Company through specialty retailer Best Hobby.

Seven pop-up stores will open alongside the permanent shops, featuring franchises including One Piece, Harry Potter and Crayon Shin-chan, as well as a collaboration between Spain’s La Liga soccer league and webtoon characters.

Opening-weekend events from Friday through Nov. 1 include a stamp tour, character appearances and photo opportunities, while a cosplay competition final is scheduled for Nov. 8.

The store also plans projection-mapping displays on the branch’s main entrance facade through the end of the year.

“Based on the fandom demand we have seen among customers in their 20s and 30s at Busan Main branch, we prepared Fandom Space,” said Jin Seung-hyun, head of Lotte Department Store’s Busan headquarters.

“We will develop it into a cultural space in Busan where people can enjoy their favorite content and characters up close,” he said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







